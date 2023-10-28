Update on WWE's stance over CM Punk's return ahead of Survivor Series - Rumors

Ever since CM Punk parted ways with AEW, there have been rumors on whether the star will return to WWE.

WWE has made it clear that there are no immediate plans to bring Punk back into the fold. However, given that this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event is in Chicago, the rumor mills are still reporting that the Straightedge Superstar might show up at the show on November 25.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer spoke about Punk's WWE return. He noted that there was no change in the relationship between the two parties. The veteran journalist pointed out that if the company had an interest in Punk, they would keep it a secret till the right time and make a huge announcement.

"I was told it’s a no, that doesn’t mean forever, it’s wrestling, but I’ve heard nothing new. My gut is that if something happens, maybe they would want to keep it a secret, but I was told it’s a pretty strong no, and you know that’s the deal." (H/T Ringside News)

CM Punk recently spoke about being at Survivor Series

Speaking with 670 The Score this week, CM Punk cleared the air about being at WWE's Premium Live Event. He joked that tickets for the event were sold out and it would be hard for him to get in.

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get."

Punk was a top star in WWE before he left back in 2014. He had a 434-day Championship reign, which concluded at the 2013 Royal Rumble in a singles match against The Rock. He also had memorable feuds with the likes of John Cena, Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Chris Jericho.

Other companies, such as Impact Wrestling and NWA, have also shown interest in Punk, but it is uncertain where he will go next.

