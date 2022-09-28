"He's knocked around the business a little bit" - WWE veteran believes Jon Moxley is the perfect candidate to lead AEW out of the recent turmoil (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks the AEW locker room should turn to Jon Moxley for a sense of leadership amidst the recent backstage drama.

The summer of 2022 has been an interesting one for AEW, with multiple stories of alleged backstage drama and frustration leaking out of the locker room. Meanwhile, the current AEW World Champion continues to lead from the front both inside and outside the squared circle.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell noted that Jon Moxley's experience and toughness are a real asset to the company in challenging times.

“The guys will listen to him, they’ll listen to Bryan [Danielson] too, but [Jon] Moxley he’s got a little sense about him, and he’s knocked around the business a little bit so they’ve got a little respect for him and I think he legitimately—hell he might be a tough guy legitimately I don’t know I’ve never heard that." [2:52 - 3:11]

Dutch also stated that Moxley could be a role model to younger performers in the locker room, considering the latter's vast wrestling experience.

"But he can tell the younger guys, and they need an older guy, an experienced guy to tell them to knock their c**p off and do what they’re told.” [3:12 - 3:24]

You can watch the full clip of Smack Talk right here:

Jon Moxley will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Not only can Jon Moxley be seen as a locker room leader, but he is also a fighting champion. Only one week after winning the AEW World Championship, he has accepted yet another formidable challenge for Wednesday night.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Moxley will take on NJPW star Juice Robinson, where if Robinson wins, he will earn a future world championship shot.

Moxley already has two confirmed challengers waiting for him down the line. MJF can cash in his opportunity at any point as he holds the Poker Chip. Meanwhile, Hangman Page will fight for the title on the special Tuesday Night Dynamite on October 18. It remains to be seen if the champion can hold on to his gold in the coming weeks.

Do you think Moxley will win on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win this match? Jon Moxley Juice Robinson 0 votes so far