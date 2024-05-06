WWE veteran believes major AEW botch was the "worst" he'd ever seen: "It didn't even get close"

AEW has its fair share of botches. Botches are never a good thing, and when they hit the headlines, they are bad. And when other wrestling personalities talk about a particular botch, it is bad news for everyone involved - from the bookers to the wrestlers to the promotion that greenlit the match and the spot.

And one such botch spot caught the attention of a WWE veteran and had him talking. That veteran is Dutch Mantell, and the botch occurred during the Willow NIghtingale-Skye Blue match on Rampage, during Nightingale's title defense against Skye Blue. The Manitoba Massacre match had some highly violent spots, and it included a handful of chair shots, some of them didn't impress Mantell.

"Apparently, that chair shot. I mean, whatever she did, a hell of a move at the end. but okay, she beats up Skye Blue, takes her outside and Willow picks up the chair, Skye Blue jumps off, it's the worst chair I have ever seen. She missed her this far because she comes up, her hands are here, so the chair hits a hand, she goes down, and it was supposed to be a chair shot to the head or to the face, it didn't even get close, " he began. [0: 44 - 1:20]

He then went on to describe the spot further

"Then Willow pulls the chair out from underneath the ring. She already had two chairs in the ring anyway. She got Skye Blue and set her in the chair, she ran down the apron and did a forward row to land on her, and Sky Blue, of course, moved. But what a move! To be... I don't know why they do moves like that, coz that is a very, very dangerous move," he said. [1:21 - 2:06]

The match was Willow Nightingale's first defense of her TBS Championship after she defeated Julia Hart at Dynasty.

AEW botches have caught headlines earlier

AEW matches have had some botches, and wrestling veterans have called out the Jacksonville-based company for them. Veteran wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Jeff Jarrett, and others have been on the receiving end of such botches and more. Moxley suffered a concussion during his match with Rey Fenix on Dynamite: Grand Slam, resulting in calls for the match referee to be suspended.

More recently, Jeff Hardy was concussed after Sammy Guevara botched a move during their match on AEW Rampage, leading to his suspension.

Botches are dangerous, and it remains to be seen how AEW reacts to their growing numbers.

