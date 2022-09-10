"Got to take control of the situation" - WWE veteran blames Tony Khan for backstage chaos following CM Punk's comments in the media scrum (Exclusive)

In the aftermath of CM Punk's All Out media scrum comments, a backstage brawl involving him, Ace Steel, and The Elite reportedly broke out. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has now given his take on the controversial incident.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo highlighted the lack of leadership during the chaos that erupted backstage following CM Punk's fiery comments.

According to Russo, Tony Khan should've had someone from his PR team take charge of the media scrum. This move could've allowed the AEW President to keep things under control.

"Okay listen, let's back up to the very beginning. If Tony Khan is at the scrum with these dudes, there's got to be a PR guy or somebody, bringing the talent in. Okay, if I'm Tony Khan, CM Punk's going into business for himself, first thing I'm doing without a shadow of a doubt is I'm shutting this down. But if I'm not shutting this down, if I don't have the (...) you know what to shut this down, I'm calling over the PR guy, 'Bro, you mind taking over here for me?'" said Russo.

The veteran further writer detailed the ideal approach to the incident, in his opinion:

"Now I go in the back, now I'm there, now I see what's brewing, now I get my team in place... You got to take control of the situation. Bro, if you don't take control of the situation this is what's gonna happen. You got to take control of the situation," added Russo. [6:12-7:16]

Vince Russo recalled stopping backstage fights following CM Punk's brawl with The Elite

Throughout his career, Vince Russo has worked as a creative writer for numerous promotions, including his memorable stint with WWE during the Attitude Era. He also briefly worked for WCW before the company closed its doors.

During the same conversation, the 61-year-old explained how he helped stop backstage fights back in the day under specific circumstances.

"Bro, I've been involved in trying to break up fights, stuff like that, only because I was the only one there to be able to take control of the situation. You've got to take control of the situation, bro," added Russo. [6:18 - 6:34]

With CM Punk and The Elite now suspended, AEW is set to crown a new world champion at the Grand Slam event. On the latest edition of Dynamite, new AEW World Trios Tag Team Champions were crowned in the form of Death Triangle.

