WWE Veteran thinks AEW made a mistake by booking Wardlow against popular star

Jim Cornette has heavily criticized AEW's decision to book Wardlow in a match against Orange Cassidy on last week's episode of Dynamite.

Wardlow previously defeated Scorpio Sky to win the TNT Championship. In his first title defense, he crossed paths against Cassidy. The latter headed into the title match on the back of wins over Ethan Page and Tony Nese.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette took some brutal digs at Cassidy. He also suggested that the current TNT Champion suffered the most, courtesy of this match:

"I don't even want to talk to anybody about the first segment of the show except one person. The person that was most harmed, most offended, most damaged, by the segment that opened Dynamite this past Wednesday night, July 13th. They actually booked Wardlow against the company mascot, our little dog 'Pockets' and I'm not going to talk about the match because it wasn't a match, it was a mast****tory, self-indulgent fantasy by the puddin' gang." said Cornette [0:35-1:05]

AEW's Paul Wight recently praised Wardlow

Paul Wight seems to be impressed with Wardlow. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, he praised Mr. Mayhem for his work ethic and for being able to recognize his on-screen character.

The former WWE Superstar also took note of Wardlow's transformation:

"I think Wardlow's got all the tools. I mean he's working really hard. So far, he's been able to maintain a position of prominence for television. He is finding out who his character is. Wardlow's come into his own. I mean he's looking fantastic. You see the shape that he's gotten in, in the last two years. How he's changed his body and really stepped up to the responsibility and role he's taken on for AEW. He's firing on all cylinders. I think the fans love him," said Wight. (0:28 - 0:56)

Since breaking away from MJF, Wardlow has been at the top of his game in AEW, even capturing his first title in the promotion.

It remains to be seen which stars he will defend the TNT Championship against in the coming months.

