"Whining like a bi*ch, bi*ch dog" - WWE veteran blasts CM Punk for his comments on top AEW stars during the post-All Out media scrum

Eric Bischoff has taken a dig at CM Punk for his comments regarding Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page at the All Out media scrum.

Shortly after winning the AEW World Championship in the main event of the show, Punk spoke to the media, as he decided to put the AEW EVPs on notice, along with the former world champion.

Speaking on Ad Free Shows, Bischoff stated that he was hopeful that Punk's comments would eventually lead to a storyline between both sides. However, the former WWE personality wasn't shy about putting the AEW World Champion on notice for going off on The Elite and Page.

"I'm remaining hopeful that this is a really cool multi-layered storyline and it's all going to kind of come together and we're all going to get excited. I really am hopeful if that's the case. But here's why it's hard for me to remain hopeful. You got your babyface coming out and whining like a bi*ch, bi*ch dog. Okay, don't anybody get upset... female dog. Whining like a female dog but he's supposed to be a babyface and he's putting heat not on MJF, presumably, that's where we are going. So, rather than, put the focus on that and using the scrum, which is a complete fu**ing joke. But using this scrum opportunity to create a buzz rather than focusing on MJF, what does he do? He goes after The Young Bucks, he goes after Hangman Page. Better be part of a plan, we better be seeing teams lining up now." said Bischoff. [17:55 - 19:15]

Eric Biscoff further slammed CM Punk for his media scrum comments

CM Punk's media scrum comments have taken the professional wrestling world by storm.

Speaking on the same show, Eric Bischoff claimed that he wasn't pleased with Punk taking shots at Colt Cabana and bringing up his real-life issues with the AEW star.

Bischoff said:

"It's so f**king whiny, like it's just "why do I have to get up here and address this" you know, this is like high school s**t. And obviously, something.... clearly, Phil [CM Punk's real name] is... this has left some scar tissue and I get that. Disappointed, feels betrayed possibly, who knows, I don't know what the story was and who did what to who, it doesn't really matter. But at some point, you got to let that s**t go bro. You can't let it get in the way of how you're perceived as a character."

At All Out, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship once again. His next title defense is likely to be against MJF, who made his return at the pay-per-view.

