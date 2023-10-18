WWE veteran blasts Sting's presentation during his AEW run (Exclusive)

AEW star Sting has been one of the most beloved pro wrestlers worldwide for decades. Despite not being as quick as he once was, The Icon has impressed fans with his work in the Tony Khan-led company. A former WWE writer recently mentioned that he wasn't pleased with one aspect of the legend's on-screen presentation.

During his illustrious career, The Icon has performed in multiple companies, including WCW, TNA, and WWE. He is currently teaming up with Darby Allin in All Elite Wrestling.

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo expressed his frustration about The Icon not being consistently featured in interviews.

"We could not count the number of interviews we've seen this guy do. Let me ask you a question, just one question: how many interviews have you seen Sting talking about AEW? I've seen none. How is that possible? How is that possible, bro? I've seen Tony Khan a thousand times, and I've not seen Steve Borden once." [8:41 - 9:13]

You can watch the full episode of The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Sting will address AEW fans this week on Dynamite

Sting began his pro wrestling career in 1985 and is still delivering memorable moments inside the squared circle.

Many fans have praised The Icon's AEW run, and they don't want him to retire anytime soon. This is why viewers are worried about The Icon's upcoming segment on the October 18, 2023, edition of Dynamite, where the WWE Hall of Famer will address the audience.

Expand Tweet

Many have speculated that this could be a potential retirement speech. With Darby Allin potentially being absent for a while as he trains to climb Mount Everest, we could be seeing the end of The Icon's career this week on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see what's next for Stinger.

What do you think The Icon will have to say? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches