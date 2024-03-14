WWE veteran blasts Tony Khan for being irresponsible with his AEW talent (Exclusive)

Tony Khan's tendency to never say no to his AEW talent may lead to a disaster, according to a former WWE name.

Over the last week, the pro wrestling community has been abuzz with Darby Allin's spectacular ladder spot, where he jumped onto a pane of glass. While the maneuver was certainly admirable, it was also a massive risk to the star. Former WWE writer Vince Russo, for one, was not pleased with the spot being approved in the first place.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran stated:

"On top of that you have got an owner that is not gonna say no to anything. (...) Over at AEW they do whatever they want to do, and Chris you know, getting to psychology. Bro sometimes you have got to protect these people from themselves. I did that all the freaking time. But when you are allowing them to do anything they want, the sky is the limit. There is no limit." [6:16 onwards]

The former WWE writer explained why AEW needs to control its talent pool

According to Vince Russo, not controlling the talent's desire to do dangerous spots could lead to a massive injury.

Adding to his previous comments, Russo took the example of names like Houdini and Evel Knievel, who were famous for trying to outdo their own feats.

"You can go all the way back to Houdini. Bro a big one, Evel Knievel. Evel Knievel, it's ten cars. Now it's twelve trucks, now it's fifteen vans. Now it's the snake river canyon. Bro like, what's, the endgame is gonna be you are dead of a cripple. That's the endgame," said Russo. [8:37 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen if the former WWE writer's words will be heeded by All Elite Wrestling.

