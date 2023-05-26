WWE veteran Bully Ray thinks top AEW star has slowed down lately

In the lead-up to AEW's highly anticipated pay-per-view event, Double or Nothing, WWE veteran Bully Ray has shared his thoughts on top AEW star MJF. Bully believes that MJF has recently slowed down in his performances.

MJF, who currently holds the AEW World Championship, is slated to defend his title in a fatal four-way match against Sammy Guevara, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Darby Allin. These three, along with MJF, are widely regarded as the "Four Pillars" of All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent episode of the "Busted Open" podcast, Bully Ray expressed his observations about MJF and his three opponents.

"I think MJF was moving at a lightning-fast pace, I do not think he's been at that same pace lately. Not by any lack of effort from him, but I believe that he had to knock it down a gear, so those other guys could keep up with him. I think that Jungle Boy has done a better job, I think that Sammy has had his moments, and for some reason, I'm not as into Darby because I'm hearing from Darby too much," Bully Ray said. [H/T- Wrestling Inc]

As the countdown to Double or Nothing continues, fans eagerly await the clash between MJF and the three challengers.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes AEW star MJF has the potential to become The Rock

Bully Ray has expressed his belief that AEW star MJF has the potential to become the next iconic mic master, following in the footsteps of The Rock. The Great One is known for his captivating storytelling and crowd engagement.

During an episode of Busted Open, Bully Ray, alongside fellow panelists Mark Henry and Tommy Dreamer, discussed rising talents in the industry. Bully Ray singled out MJF as someone who could rival The Rock's microphone skills given the right opportunities.

"If anybody could ever challenge what The Rock was able to accomplish on the microphone, I think it's MJF. I think given time, seasoning, the right people to stand across from him, the right people to tighten his screws, MJF could become the next Rock on the microphone," Bully Ray said.

Meanwhile, Mark Henry discussed the potential in AEW's Wardlow while Tommy Dreamer highlighted IMPACT Wrestling's Ace Austin as a promising talent to watch for in the future.

What are your thoughts on MJF's world title run? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

