WWE veteran calls AEW star a "mushed mouth p**sy" for backing down from a fight against CM Punk

A WWE veteran recently called out an AEW star for allegedly backing down from a fight against CM Punk.

The incident in question occurred during a segment on AEW Dynamite where Renee Paquette interviewed "Hangman" Adam Page, who defeated Jon Moxley at Revolution in a Texas death match. During the interview, The Hangman discussed his recent success and his plans for the future.

On his podcast, Jim Cornette was very critical of Adam Page's backstage promo segment, questioning who they were trying to appeal to. Cornette also suggested that Page had a chance to fight CM Punk but declined.

"Who do they think this appeals to? When he's 'I don't want to go to this dark place, but I'll rip off your flesh' (…) and he's standing there, a mushed mouth pu** y is what he is. We've established he's not a f**king cowboy (...) And if he gets his feelings hurt, he had the chance to fight Punk, he wouldn't f**king do it. Because the fight with Moxley is fake, where they're not really hitting each other over the head with those bricks (...) He could have f**king told Punk, 'Hey, don't talk to me like that. If you're mad at something I did, let's f**king go out here.' He chose to decline from that one." [2:58- 3:47]

Former AEW Champion CM Punk criticized Hangman Page by calling him an "empty-headed f**king dumb f**k" during the infamous All Out Media Scrum, indicating that he believed Page had made a poor decision by going into business for himself

Jim Cornette criticized AEW stars Adam Page and Renee Paquette

Jim Cornette criticized both Adam Page and Renee Paquette for their backstage segment, stating that it made the business look bad due to Page and Jon Moxley. Paquette's husband, hitting each other with bricks without properly selling it.

On his podcast, Jim Cornette also questioned why Paquette and Page did not refuse to speak to each other after what had happened at AEW Revolution.

"It makes business look like f**king sh*t if, after what they did, they were hitting each other in the head with bricks. Why wouldn't [Paquette] say, 'I'm not going to talk to that guy?' Why wouldn't [Page] say, 'f**k that guy and his f**king wife, I'm not talking to her." [0:56 – 1:19]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Hangman Adam Page says he's "finished" with Jon Moxley and apologizes to Renee Paquette for what she had to see during the Texas Deathmatch. #AEWDynamite Hangman Adam Page says he's "finished" with Jon Moxley and apologizes to Renee Paquette for what she had to see during the Texas Deathmatch. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/pzXVYAswEv

Overall, Cornette's comments suggest that he believes the backstage segment was poorly executed and did not add value to the show.

