WWE veteran calls Tony Khan a "90’s f***ing Attitude Era Monday Night Wars ECW garbage match mark"

AEW supremo Tony Khan was recently criticized by former WWE commentator Jim Cornette. The veteran referred to Tony Khan as a person that was still stuck in the 90s and wasn't moving ahead with the times.

Cornette was speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience when he referenced what happened with Jack Perry and Jerry Lynn on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Perry said that the FTW title was created in a second-class company and was thrashing ECW which proceeded with Jerry Lynn coming out. Lynn said that without ECW, there would have been no Jungle Boy.

Cornette was critical of how that segment unfolded and lashed out at Tony Khan. He said:

"ECW paved the way twenty f***ing seven years ago. So, nine years of that demo wasn’t born. It’s Tony being a 90’s f***ing attitude era Monday Night Wars ECW garbage match mark. I like Jerry Lynn. Is this really a hot button issue to inflame people’s emotions that Jack Perry is running down ECW? Not only another wrestling promotion but another wrestling promotion that went out of business 22 years ago and Jerry Lynn, who is a producer for AEW, the company that is doing this television production has to come out to make up for it."

He continued:

"We paved the way. Yeah, we paved the way and furniture breaking and f***ing drug addiction and injuries and shortened careers. So, that’s where Tony’s head is at, making this kid hip by defending something that happened the same year of his birth.” [7:06 - 8:40]

Tony Khan gets one over WWE

AEW and Tony Khan pulled off a massive coup by re-signing Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page to multi-year contracts and getting one over WWE in the process.

The Elite’s contracts were due to expire sometime in late 2023 and there were rumors that WWE was seriously interested in signing them. Kenny Omega even said that he would never leave The Young Bucks’ side and that he would go wherever they went.

All that speculation was put to rest as Tony Khan got his wish when he signed up all his best stars. Speaking after the news broke, Tony said:

“The Elite have been so important to the launch of AEW, with The Young Bucks going all in when I first approached them in 2018 about my dream to create an international pro wrestling promotion. Shortly after that, their partners and closest friends Kenny Omega and ‘Hangman’ Adam Page joined us to formally launch All Elite Wrestling. All four of them have been instrumental to AEW’s success from the very first episode of Dynamite in 2019 through the present day."

Khan's statement continued:

“Now, as we celebrate tonight’s 200th episode of Dynamite, I’m excited to share that Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page will all be staying in AEW for years to come. We look forward to celebrating the great news with fans around the world.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

With the future of the best stars of the company now in safe hands, Tony Khan can fully focus on the All In at Wembley event and make sure it is a success.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.