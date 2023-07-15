Former WWE personality possibly confirms he will be at AEW All In

AEW All In is just around the corner, and the excitement among the fans is growing by the day. A former WWE star is looking forward to the monumental event just as much as anybody and even went about teasing his appearance at the event.

Nigel McGuinness is best known to hardcore fans for his incredible tenure in Ring of Honor. In many ways, his battles opposite Bryan Danielson helped bring the fledgling promotion into the mainstream spotlight.

McGuinness has since retired from in-ring competition and transitioned into a commentary role for several promotions, including WWE and now AEW. With Tony Khan's company heading to his home country of England this August, the former ROH Champion could not help but share his enthusiasm.

"Getting closer by the day - where's my face on the poster though," tweeted McGuinness.

The U.K. crowd will undoubtedly be ready to welcome one of their local heroes back with a thunderous reception. However, with rumors of McGuinness possibly coming out of retirement soon, it is unclear in what capacity the fan favorite will be involved.

Nigel McGuinness comments on possibly wrestling for AEW

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Nigel McGuinness spoke about possibly returning to the ring for one last hoorah at AEW's Wembley Stadium event.

While this is by all means an exciting prospect, it is nothing certain, as he also noted that he wants to prioritize his health and well-being above everything.

"It’s certainly the event and perhaps a final chapter to my career, to my journey, so Wembley Stadium certainly springs to mind. There are a number of factors, I'm at an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don't want to harm the rest of my life. I don't want to get any injuries or anything serious that's going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel," said McGuinness.

Ciarán @CiaranRH93 Go Shiozaki (FIP Champion), Nigel McGuinness (ROH World Champion), Kensuke Sasaki (GHC Heavyweight Champion), Adam Pearce (NWA World Heavyweight Champion) and Bryan Danielson (GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion)

Only time will tell whether fans get to see McGuinness step between the ropes again. Nonetheless, if his in-ring days really are done, he has a career he can be more than proud of.