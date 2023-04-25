AEW star seemingly hints at coming out of retirement after 11 years for All In 2023

AEW's newest signing, Nigel McGuinness, has spoken about the possibility of coming out of retirement for the upcoming All In event at Wembley Stadium in London.

McGuinness retired from in-ring competition in 2011 due to injuries. He had a notable wrestling career, including a memorable rivalry and matches in Ring of Honor. He recently signed with AEW and helped Tony Khan announce the All In event.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Nigel McGuinness discussed the possibility of returning to the ring at a venue like Wembley Stadium.

"It’s certainly the event and perhaps a final chapter to my career, to my journey, so Wembley Stadium certainly springs to mind. There are a number of factors, I'm at an age now and at a place in my life where I certainly don't want to harm the rest of my life. I don't want to get any injuries or anything serious that's going to impinge my ability to enjoy my life as a parent or to travel," Nigel said.

He also acknowledged that many talented wrestlers deserve a spot on the card and he wouldn't want to take away from their opportunities.

"You’ve also got to understand that at a show like Wembley, there are so many guys that are super talented and deserve those spots as well, so to take one of those spots for myself I think would be pretty hard.” [H/T - DigitalSpy]

Nigel McGuinness discusses potential return to the ring and dream opponents in AEW

AEW President Tony Khan announced on April 5 that Nigel McGuinness had signed with the company after his appearance on commentary at ROH Supercard of Honor. McGuinness is known for his decorated career in Ring of Honor, including his rivalry with Bryan Danielson.

In the same interview, McGuinness discussed his potential return to the ring, stating that he would love to face The American Dragon again.

“In terms of dream opponents, obviously it would have to be someone like Dragon [Bryan Danielson], given our history and the true story that’s there. I think the best stories, the best angles in wrestling, always have that undercurrent of reality and it’s just so real there.” [H/T - DigitalSpy]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager



Please, wrestling gods.

Nigel McGuinness on if he'd come out of retirement in London for AEW All In: "In terms of dream opponents, obviously it would have to be someone like Dragon [Bryan Danielson], given our history and the true story that's there."Please, wrestling gods. Nigel McGuinness on if he'd come out of retirement in London for AEW All In: "In terms of dream opponents, obviously it would have to be someone like Dragon [Bryan Danielson], given our history and the true story that's there."Please, wrestling gods. 🙏https://t.co/tQb7WLisru

McGuinness also mentioned wrestlers like Jonathan Gresham and MJF as potential opponents, emphasizing the importance of creating authentic and nuanced stories in wrestling.

Are you excited to see Nigel McGuinness in Tony Khan's promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes