WWE veteran calls Tony Khan's digs at The Undertaker and John Cena "pathetic" (Exclusive)

A former WWE and WCW writer blasted AEW President and CEO Tony Khan for taking a dig at John Cena and The Undertaker in one of his tweets after losing the ratings war.

Last week, AEW and WWE went head-to-head after a long time when Dynamite competed with NXT on Tuesday. The Stamford-based promotion loaded up the show with some big names like Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Undertaker in the hopes of putting one over their competition, and they succeeded in the end.

NXT clocked 921k, while Dynamite only managed to average 609k in the ratings. Later, Tony Khan had a meltdown and, in one of his tweets, claimed it was the first time 'Taker and Cena appeared on a show with less than a million ratings. Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Vince Russo blasted TK for his comments.

Speaking on the recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo said the following:

"This is what he is going to celebrate? This is pathetic, bro, like this is pathetic... Bro come out and concede. Bro the Braves, as we were speaking just got eliminated from the playoffs, you know damn well what Bryan Snitgar is going to say? He is going to put over the Phillies, he's not going to make excuses for his team."

Russo further stated:

"He's going to say 'Man we ran into a tough Philly team, good luck to those guys.' Why can't he just say that? Do you know how much more credibility he has in saying that as opposed to 'Well bro, this was the first time [John] Cena and [Under] Taker didn't draw over a million people.' What does that even mean bro?" [From 11:48 to 13:20]

Check out the entire episode below:

What John Cena and The Undertaker did on NXT

Last week, John Cena made a rare NXT appearance by accompanying Carmelo Hayes in his match against Bron Breakker in the main event. Towards the end of the show, The Undertaker also appeared in his Big Evil gimmick and took down Breakker to close the show.

It was a great surprise for the fans and definitely made NXT mainstream with just one episode. It remains to be seen how WWE's developmental brand will capitalize on the gained momentum.

