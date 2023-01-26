A former WWE manager recently commented on Warner Bros. Discovery prohibiting AEW from doing Jay Briscoe's tribute show.

The ROH legend's untimely demise caught the pro wrestling community by surprise, and many have had their say on the matter. Most fans and insiders anticipated that AEW would honor Jay on live television, but the Jacksonville-based promotion was reportedly prohibited from doing so by television partner Warner Bros. Discovery.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette expressed anger at the decision by WBD.

"I'd like to know the unnamed WarnerMedia TBS conglomerate executive that didn't even want them to do a tribute to Jay Briscoe on their television show after they had blocked them from being on the show or whatever because of Jay's tweets, and we illustrated some of the double standards that take place on that network. And I said I'd like to know this motherf*cker, whether a man, woman, or child, whatever entity they are, I'd like know this f*cking guy's name. I'd like know this f*cking person's name because I would be happy to make them a pet project for the rest of my life." ( 0:33- 1:21)

A WWE legend recently praised the Briscoes match against AEW team FTR

While Jay Briscoe is no more, his performances as part of The Briscoes have left a lasting impression on the pro wrestling community.

One of the last matches of the Briscoe Brothers had them facing off against FTR in a double dog collar match. Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy heaped praise on the match at ROH Final Battle.

"It was stellar, an instant classic," Hardy said. "That's another thing that is heartbreaking to me, Jay was so committed to his craft and he sacrificed so much physically for his body — we all do, but he sacrificed so much. And he loved what he did so much and he loved doing it because it allowed him to provide a nice life for his family." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Mark Briscoe is set to compete against Jay Lethal tonight on AEW Dynamite, on what would have been Jay's 39th birthday. After that, it remains to be seen what the younger Briscoe brother will do next in his career.

