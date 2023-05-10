WWE veteran Carlito reveals why he was "disappointed" after meeting top AEW star

The AEW roster is often praised by fans and peers alike, and recently Carlito described meeting the promotion's biggest heel, MJF. However, according to the veteran, the meeting was ultimately disappointing.

Carlito is best known for his early run with WWE as a cocky heel who would spit apples into the faces of those he didn't think were "cool." While their characters differ drastically, MJF has also pushed the envelope to disrespect his peers and even the crowd, which is something the veteran likely hoped to see in person.

During his recent live Q&A with Monopoly Events, Carlito was asked who his favorite star in AEW is, and he named both MJF and Adam Cole.

"Y’all know me, I’m a heel at heart, I like this MJF kid. There’s a couple of guys, I like Adam Cole too. But I just think that MJF is this cool cat." [05:25 05:40].

The star continued, revealing that MJF is actually a nice guy in person.

"I don’t know if I should tell you guys this, but I was disappointed when I met him ‘cause he’s actually the nicest guy you could ever meet. I was thinking like ‘Really? You’re this nice? Alright.’ Kinda killed it for me, but don’t tell anybody I said that." [05:45 to 06:00].

Check out the entire video down below:

Carlito recently made a surprise one-off return to WWE during the recent Backlash event but has not re-signed with the promotion. In light of this, many fans took to Twitter recently to demand that Tony Khan sign the former US Champion with Primo and Epico.

In a now-deleted tweet, the AEW World Champion claimed he'd beat the "living s**t" out of Goldberg

Not long after Goldberg parted ways with WWE, fans began to speculate whether he'd be jumping into AEW or not. Since then, Tony Khan has admitted to being interested in acquiring the legend, and rumors of his signing have gone wild.

After reports from PWInsider claimed that Goldberg had tried to negotiate a farewell tour in Israel and other countries, which MJF promptly replied to before eventually deleting his quote tweet.

"I'd beat the living s**t out of this roided up jew," Friedman tweeted.

Friedman might have deleted the tweet, but fans luckily took screenshots beforehand.

It remains to be seen if Goldberg will find his way into AEW, but with Sting's rumored retirement this year, fans believe that the two WCW veterans should clash one last time and potentially both retire in Tony Khan's promotion.

