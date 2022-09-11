"Treated like it wasn't a big deal" - WWE veteran claims AEW missed an opportunity during Tony Khan's segment on Dynamite

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has commented on whether CM Punk's real-life situation in AEW can be turned into a money angle.

Punk's controversial comments at the All Out media scrum allegedly led to a backstage brawl between him and The Elite. Following the altercation, Tony Khan decided to strip CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks of their titles and announced a tournament to crown new champions on this week's Dynamite.

Speaking on Story Time with Mantell, the legendary wrestling personality explained how the backstage situation presented a massive publicity opportunity for AEW.

"They did a Tony Khan upfront, sit down which made it look less, not effective, less serious than what it was. So when he suspended these guys and those guys. You can't suspend people and do angles with them at the same time. They treated it like it wasn't a big deal. I mean this was one of the biggest publicity opportunities for AEW they had ever had and it was unplanned," noted Mantell. (1:00 - 1:40)

Dutch Mantell does not think the situation in AEW is going to cool down

Mantell further shared his thoughts on the seriousness of the ongoing tensions in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he explained how the real-life feud between AEW stars is unlikely to end soon. He also recalled witnessing backstage fights among talent on the independent circuit.

"Years ago I have been in territories where we have had fights. Fights in the dressing room and sometimes we have let them go and sometimes not. But after the fights. Sometimes either one said okay or shook hands and he cooled down. But this is not going to cool down. I don't know how long the are the suspensions for," said Mantell.

There has been no confirmation from the Jacksonville-based promotion on how long the suspensions would last. Fans will have to wait and see how this story unfolds in the coming weeks.

