WWE veteran claims he is sick of being "disrespected," teases major feud

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy is not one to vent out his frustrations on social media, but it looks like he has reached his breaking point.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to post about The Righteous and said that while they are good, the Hardy Boyz are not done with them. He also vowed to change ‘something.’

“The Righteous are on a roll, can’t deny that. My brother & I are not done with them. Make a note - Jeff & I are sick of this being disrespected shit these last few weeks, something’s gotta change. #AEWCollision,” Matt shared.

The Righteous, to their credit, have been winning their share of matches recently and will take on MJF in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match for the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream on Sunday.

Matt Hardy has his say on Jade Cargill moving to WWE

Jade Cargill made waves recently after signing a multi-million dollar contract with WWE. She is destined to be one of the top stars of the company now.

Matt Hardy was speaking on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he had his say on Cargill’s move from AEW to WWE.

"She has the look of the star. When it comes to a female wrestler, she’s Vince McMahon’s perfect wrestler. Vince would love that look I can tell you, big, pretty girl who’s pretty, muscular and athletic. It’s going to be really interesting to see how it goes. One thing I’m interested in is to see how her work translates into longer matches, like if she’s doing main events as opposed to shorter matches. I think that’s going to be the determining factor, if she can go and produce those great, long, and competitive main event matches. That’s going to be the point where she has to prove herself more than anywhere else,” Hardy said. [H/T Fightful]

It would be interesting to see who Jade Cargill faces in her debut bout at World Wrestling Entertainment and whether or not she will be pushed into the main event picture soon.

