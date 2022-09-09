"Jacking around on live TV" - WWE veteran claims that The Elite should've threatened to fire Hangman Adam Page on behalf of Tony Khan after recent controversy

The Elite and Hangman Adam Page have been a part of All Elite Wrestling since the very first day. Over the years, they have established a healthy relationship.

However, following Page's recent controversy with CM Punk, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that Tony Khan should've had Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks warn their former stablemate.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette explained what Khan should've ideally done after Page seemingly went off script in a promo against Punk a few months ago.

"Okay, well, when Page did that thing that he did, if Tony had been proactive, he would've gone to his EVPs that are good friends with Page's and said, 'Hey, tell the fu**ing phony cowboy that he's jacking around on live TV with my biggest fu**ing star before our biggest fu**ing pay-per-view and if he does it one more time, he's gonna be an unemployed cowboy."

The former WWE personality believes that the company's president isn't capable of warning the AEW stars by himself:

"Tell him that for me, please or if you would like, I'll tell him myself. But since you guys are friends, you might be able to deliver the message in a little more palatable fashion'. But Tony doesn't have it in him to do that because everybody's his friend," said Jim Cornette. [5:00 - 5:39]

CM Punk took massive shots at Hangman Adam Page at the AEW All Out media scrum

At the recent AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk lambasted Hangman Adam Page over one of the latter's promos.

The now-former AEW World Champion had just beaten Jon Moxley to become a two-time champion. Post-show, he went off on Page and The Elite while speaking to a host of journalists.

At the media scrum, Punk said:

"What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f**king dumb f**k like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television and f**king go into business for himself. What did I ever do? Didn’t do a Goddamn thing."

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Page was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Bryan Danielson in the tournament to crown the new AEW World Champion. Fans will have to wait and see if The Anxious Millennial Cowboy can secure the coveted title for the second time in the future.

