WWE veteran claims Tony Khan believed CM Punk footage from All In 2023 would help AEW Dynamite cross one million viewers (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has claimed that Tony Khan firmly believed AEW Dynamite would cross one million viewers after he aired the All In 2023 backstage footage during last week's episode. The person in question is Vince Russo, who never hesitates to share his honest thoughts on the goings on in the wrestling business.

Khan's decision to showcase the footage from the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry has generated mixed responses. Regardless of that, it did help Dynamite draw a bigger audience than what it usually manages. Vince Russo, however, believes Tony Khan aimed for an even higher number.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo claimed that Tony Khan expected nothing less than a million viewers to tune in for last week's episode of Dynamite. The veteran also believed that the numbers would slide down once again for this week's show as the footage failed to excite the fans.

"Let's talk facts and numbers cause I just pulled them up. Last week's viewership count was 752k. Bro, keep in mind, a year ago, it was 866k. Okay, so this week it was 819k. So they had 67k more people watch the show, where you know well next week it would go back to 750k because that footage certainly didn't hook anybody. But I guarantee you, Khan thought, without a shadow of a doubt, that it was gonna pull a million viewers. I guarantee you he thought that was gonna pull in a million viewers," said Vince Russo. [From 06:45 to 07:37)

Tony Khan comments on his decision to air the footage from AEW All In 2023

In a recent interview, Tony Khan was questioned about the need to present the unseen footage from All In 2023.

The AEW President defended his decision, explaining how it has played into the rivalry between The Young Bucks and FTR.

"I think it made a lot of sense. First of all, The Young Bucks-FTR ladder match is coming up at AEW Dynasty for the World Tag Team Championships. This is the fourth chapter in FTR-Young Bucks. I believe they are the two greatest tag teams in wrestling, the two best on the planet. The last time they wrestled, Young Bucks-FTR 3, was at Wembley Stadium, All In. A lot happened that day. Those guys, at one point, they were the third match on the pay-per-view, and at one point, it looked like we were going to have to call them up and they were going to have to wrestle the first match," said Khan.

The fourth match between The Young Bucks and FTR is all set to go down at AEW Dynasty on April 21st for the vacant AEW World Tag Team Championship.

