WWE veteran claims he does not want to be associated with Talent Relations on Tony Khan-led promotion 

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently cited his disinterest in being a part of the Talent Relations team on AEW.

Anderson currently works as a manager and takes on mostly backstage duties at All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan signed him in 2019, and the veteran has played a vital role in the promotion's overall development.

Tony Khan has signed multiple talented and noteworthy names across the independent circuit to his promotion over the years. The AEW President has been credited for viewing and booking matches as a fan, which sometimes works in his favor and sometimes receives backlash from fans and veterans alike.

On the recent edition of the ARN podcast, the veteran stated that he was happy with his current position and had no interest in shifting to the hiring and firing of talent as that was something 'not in his control':

"No [I would not want to work in Talent Relations for AEW]. I don’t want to be responsible for anything that’s outside of my control. I can help Brock [Anderson] and help teach him what to do, what not to do within reason. I don’t want him to be a clone of what I think. Wrestling should be coming from him. I want him to figure that out but I can certainly control that." [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Tony Khan wanted to approach Kurt Angle

On its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling signed prominent names like Chris Jericho. Paul Wight (aka Big Show), Mark Henry, Billy Gunn, and many others.

In an edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer highlighted his seven-figure salary demand from Tony Khan, who approached him in AEW's early years:

“It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match.”

Despite signing multiple talents in the promotion, many have voiced concerns about limited television time and bookings. Even veterans like Eric Bischoff have called out the AEW President for his seeming lack of 'booking knowledge' and overcrowding of talent.

