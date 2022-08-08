"He could not recreate the idea" - WWE veteran clarifies the flaw with Sting, claims Hall of Famer helped him gain popularity

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently claimed that AEW star and WCW veteran, Sting got over with the audience courtesy of Ric Flair.

Speaking to Wrestling Shoot Interviews recently, Mantell said that The Icon does have an idea of getting over but wasn't able to recreate the same idea.

According to the wrestling veteran, Flair was one of the primary reasons why Sting was so popular back in the day.

"He [Scott Hall] told me that Sting could not tell you how he got over, he got over but through no mental effort of his own. They just told him what to do, he went out and he did it, and he got over. Well, when I said that and I may have said it wrong, I may have said that, 'He has no idea how he got over.' Well he does have an idea but he could not recreate the idea, I'm saying initially, he would never, I don't think he would have that idea. And Ric Flair, we're going to talk about Flair in a little bit too but Ric Flair was one of the main reasons Sting got over," said Mantell. [1:27]

On December 2, 2020, Sting made his AEW debut, This was his first appearance on TNT since he defeated Ric Flair in the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro on March 26, 2001.

Former WWE personnel Dutch Mantell recently said that Sting doesn't understand wrestling

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell made a bold claim, stating that Sting doesn't understand wrestling.

The former Zeb Colter mentioned that the current AEW star never got himself over and his recent comments could be considered as clarification for the following:

“You know who else didn’t understand wrestling?” Mantell said. “You’ll be amazed at this: Sting. Sting never understood. He couldn’t tell you how you got over. He didn’t get himself over. They did Scott Hall and those other guys got him over, but he couldn’t tell you how to get himself over, The Crow got him over, It’s things they gave him. It’s not any of his ideas he told me that one time.”

Since signing with AEW, Sting has aligned himself with Darby Allin. The former WCW star has teased a feud against former WWE star Malakai Black in recent weeks.

