Legend claims WWE Hall of Famer Sting never understood wrestling (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell, formerly known as Zeb Colter in WWE, recently recalled an interesting conversation he had with Sting about the wrestling business.

Sting, real name Steve Borden, still wrestles today for AEW at the age of 63. The Vigilante made his name in the NWA in the 1980s before going on to become a WCW and TNA/IMPACT legend. He also wrestled for WWE in 2015.

Mantell managed Sting, then known as Flash, during the early days of his career in Memphis. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Smack Talk” show, the veteran booker gave an insight into Sting’s lack of wrestling know-how.

“You know who else didn’t understand wrestling?” Mantell said. “You’ll be amazed at this: Sting. Sting never understood. He couldn’t tell you how you got over. He didn’t get himself over. They did. Scott Hall and those other guys got him over, but he couldn’t tell you how to get himself over. The Crow got him over. It’s things they gave him. It’s not any of his ideas. He told me that one time.” [9:47-10:21]

Sting’s in-ring revival since leaving WWE

After joining the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016, Sting remained with the company in an ambassadorial role until his contract expired in 2020. Later that year, he appeared in AEW and aligned himself with Darby Allin.

The mysterious duo have competed in and won 10 tag team matches since March 2021. In their most recent match, Allin and Sting joined forces with Shingo Takagi to defeat Bullet Club at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door event.

Malakai Black’s House of Black faction is currently feuding with Allin and Sting in AEW.

