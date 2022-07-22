6 Dream booking possibilities for The House of Black vs. Sting & Darby Allin in AEW: Bray Wyatt arrives; ex-WWE Star debuts

AEW has finally pulled the trigger on the buzzworthy feud pitting The House of Black against Sting and his protege Darby Allin.

It all began with King and Allin reigniting their indie saga during the first-ever Royal Rampage match a few weeks ago. The House of Black member eliminated the face-painted star and earned himself a shot at Jon Moxley's Interim AEW World Championship.

Upon failing to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence, a worn-out King took out his frustration on Allin at a fan event. The two men finally got to settle their grievances on the Fyter Fest (week 2) edition of Dynamite this week, which saw Brody King obliterate his adversary in a one-sided affair.

The singles rivalry spiraled into a faction war when Malakai Black and Sting came face-to-face for the first time in the squared circle. The two former WWE Superstars gave each other a death stare before King applied a rear naked choke on The Icon, who became the latest victim of Black's poisonous mist.

The rivalry between these men has so far become very captivating in the eyes of wrestling fans. With All Out fast approaching, let's dive into six real possibilities the company can spin out during this saga.

#6. Miro joins The House of Black

Miro has seemingly been out for revenge against Malakai Black since the latter spat mist into his eyes at Forbidden Door. However, The Redeemer's intentions are becoming fuzzy as of late, especially after he teased joining The House of Black.

The Bulgarian star surfaced after Black and King laid waste to Sting and Allin this week. Wrestling fans must have skimmed Miro wearing an eye patch on the left side underneath his black shades.

From the looks of it, the former TNT Champion's eye has been corrupted, courtesy of Black's signature mist. The 36-year-old could be on the cusp of a slow turn toward Malakai's twisted stable, similar to how Julia Hart embraced the dark side.

Miro joining The House of Black may not sit well with some fans, but it could be the first step toward a long storyline payoff in the future.

#5. Sting brings back "The Joker" gimmick

Is Sting on the brink of a character change as well?

As mentioned earlier, Sting has joined the notorious list of names like PAC, Penta, and Julia Hart who have been black-misted in the past. The Icon turning heel at the age of 63 sounds strange on paper, but portraying a "tweener" role might work well with his in-ring limitations.

Sting could bring back "The Joker" gimmick, which he first introduced during the tail end of his legendary career in TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling. Inspired by a fictional character in the 2008 film "The Dark Knight," Sting bore a striking resemblance to The Joker and depicted a twisted yet comical character.

While it is unknown whether IMPACT Wrestling still owns the right to this gimmick, Tony Khan may not mind buying it.

Sting's new persona will be refreshing to the fanbase and may help lure lapsed fans to tune into his program with The House of Black.

#4. Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro vs. The House of Black at AEW Quake By The Lake?

The two men confronted each other last week!

If Miro and Sting's potential character changes seems like a cold day in hell, fans must brace themselves for a multi-man match down the road.

The Redeemer can join forces with the two face-painted stars to face The House of Black in a trios match to form the climax of this story.

The company can book this star-studded clash on the upcoming "Quake By The Lake" special edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10. The trios bout might become the first of many such matches to follow leading up to the All Out pay-per-view.

#3. Sting vs. Malakai Black at AEW All Out 2022

Sting vs. Malakai Black could be a once-in-a-lifetime dream clash fans didn't know they needed until the two men faced off.

While The Icon has proved that age is just a number for him, he is still yet to compete in a singles match in AEW. He last competed in a one-on-one bout back at Night of Champions in 2015, which almost ended his in-ring career.

But that could change at AEW All Out pay-per-view if Sting collides with Malakai Black in a potential passing of the torch moment for the Dutch star. The two mystical personas could cut scathing vignettes to hype up their buzzworthy match.

The bout is unlikely to be an instant classic, but it doesn't have to be. Their promos and bone-chilling entrances will be enough to keep fans on bated breath.

#2. Paige debuts to feud with Julia Hart

Is The Anti-Diva on her way to AEW?

Paige is presently one of the hottest free agents in the pro wrestling market.

Her brother Zodiac has already teased the idea of working in AEW. While there is no word on whether the Knight family is in talks with Tony Khan, the Glampire will be a welcome addition to the women's division.

She could side with Sting, Allin, and Miro to face Julia Hart of The House of Black. The latter hasn't been involved in any feud since turning heel. However, a program against Paige could be a stepping stone for her to thrive on the overstacked female roster.

#1. Bray Wyatt debuts to pick a fight with Malakai Black

Wrestling fans may be buzzing over Bray Wyatt potentially returning to WWE, but nothing is set in stone yet.

The former multi-time Universal Champion recently teased a comeback to pro wrestling, though his next destination is still unknown. With Tony Khan's vested interest in signing ex-WWE Superstars to lucrative deals, fans shouldn't be surprised if Wyatt becomes All Elite in the future.

The House of Black is bound to become a force to be reckoned with following their feud with Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro. This is when the company can introduce The Eater of the Worlds and have him go after The House of Black. AEW can explore endless possibilities with this rivalry.

Wyatt could even knock Black off his pedestal and become the new leader of The House of Black.

Whether or not fans get to see these desired possibilities turn into a reality, the company shouldn't drop the ball with The House of Black's feud against Sting, Darby Allin and Miro.

