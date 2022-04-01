Bray Wyatt discloses what will get him back in the ring; shares heartening update on his health

Bray Wyatt has finally opened up on his future as a pro-wrestler in response to a fan on his latest Instagram post.

Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE last year. The news came as a massive surprise to the WWE Universe. Thanks to his intriguing storylines, the Eater of Worlds did quite well in merch sales and was a major attraction.

The former WWE Superstar recently revealed to his fans that he has arrived in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. He also answered two burning questions. Wyatt revealed if he will ever wrestle again, in response to a fan's comment:

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."

He also shared an update on his health in response to another question:

"I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything," Wyatt wrote.

You can check out the post below:

Bray Wyatt's comments are bound to leave his fans excited

Wyatt's fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on his wrestling future ever since he was let go by WWE last year.

Judging by his response to the fan comment, Wyatt seemingly wants to step back into the squared circle again. It remains to be seen if he finds something that would interest him enough for a return.

Thanks to his creativity and in-ring prowess, Wyatt did incredibly well while he was a mainstay in WWE. It's safe to assume that several major promotions would love to get their hands on the former WWE Superstar.

Now that Wyatt has finally spoken up about his wrestling future, where would you like to see him go? Were you a Wyatt fan when he was with WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

