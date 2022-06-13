WWE Superstar Paige's brother teases a potential family reunion in AEW

WWE Superstar Paige's brother, Zak Zodiac, has teased a potential family reunion in AEW.

The Glampire has shaken the wrestling world since announcing her departure date from WWE. The former two-time Divas Champion posted a heartfelt message on Twitter and announced that July 7th will be her last day with the Stamford-based promotion.

Her bittersweet news has sent wrestling fans into a frenzy, mainly due to the thought of potentially seeing her debut in AEW. On that note, the enthusiast took to Twitter to express a desire to see Paige and her brother Zak Zodiac form an alliance in All Elite Wrestling. Luckily, the tweet caught Zodiac's attention. The latter dropped a notable hint by saying, "You never know."

"You never know," Zodiac wrote.

For those living under the proverbial rock, the former SmackDown GM and her brothers, Zak and Roy, belong to the reputed Knight family in the U.K. Their father, Ricky Knight, runs an independent wrestling promotion, which goes by the name of the World Association of Wrestling (WAW) in Norwich, England.

While Saraya emerged as a breakout star from the family due to her profound success in WWE, her brother Zak had an unsuccessful tryout but wrestled in a handicap match against The Big Show in 2011.

Wrestling fans emotionally react to Paige's imminent WWE departure

Paige's impending departure from WWE has been a bitter pill to swallow for some wrestling fans.

However, her well-wishers have expressed sincere gratitude to her for entertaining them throughout her decade-long journey. Meanwhile, some fans have showered her with best wishes in her future endeavors.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Carl Krieger @CarlKrieger2 @RealPaigeWWE can’t wait to follow u wherever you go next @WWE I love you Saraya thank you for everythingcan’t wait to follow u wherever you go next @RealPaigeWWE @WWE I love you Saraya thank you for everything 🙏 can’t wait to follow u wherever you go next ❤️

Marc Cavalera ⚔️ @marc_cavalera @RealPaigeWWE @WWE All the best to you. Those were some fun years. From your time in NXT & to your awesome debut on Raw. See you down the wrestling road beautiful. @RealPaigeWWE @WWE All the best to you. Those were some fun years. From your time in NXT & to your awesome debut on Raw. See you down the wrestling road beautiful. 💕

christian @chrisben02 @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Hope one day you’re able to go back in the ring. You were one of (still are) first ever wrestlers I enjoyed. I remember your raw debut like it was yesterday. @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Hope one day you’re able to go back in the ring. You were one of (still are) first ever wrestlers I enjoyed. I remember your raw debut like it was yesterday.

B. @Brittneyy33 @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Thank you for entertaining us for all these years, and I can’t wait to see all the things you do next. We love you and you definitely will be miss. You are a absolute legend 🥹🫡 @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Thank you for entertaining us for all these years, and I can’t wait to see all the things you do next. We love you and you definitely will be miss. You are a absolute legend 🥹🫡

Dragonvenom @DragonVenom18 @RealPaigeWWE @WWE #thankyoupaige



We love you and want to keep supporting you through everything that you keep doing!

#PAIGE #saraya #wwe #thankyousaraya you have inspired so many people throughout the years and we appreciate everything you have done for the fans and the company!We love you and want to keep supporting you through everything that you keep doing! @RealPaigeWWE @WWE #thankyoupaige #thankyousaraya you have inspired so many people throughout the years and we appreciate everything you have done for the fans and the company! We love you and want to keep supporting you through everything that you keep doing!#PAIGE #saraya #wwe

With Paige approaching her free agency next month, it will be interesting to see whether she follows in the footsteps of many former WWE stars who took their talent to AEW.

Interestingly, The Anti-Diva recently entertained the idea of potentially signing with All Elite Wrestling if the money is right.

The 29-year-old has a large fanbase, so she could potentially bring significant eyeballs to the women's division and bolster the roster with her star power. Time will tell what her future holds.

