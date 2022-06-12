"If the money is right" - Long-time WWE Superstar comments on possibly signing with Tony Khan's AEW

Paige recently shared her thoughts on possibly signing a contract with AEW after her decade-long stint with WWE ends early next month.

A couple of days back, the former Divas Champion confirmed that she was departing the global juggernaut after a nearly an eleven-year tenure. Paige was at the forefront of the Women's Revolution in wrestling, paving the way for female performers to headline shows and become big money draws. However, her career was cut short due to a freak neck injury in 2018.

Though she hasn't stepped back inside the squared circle in more than four years, there's a chance Paige could get back to wrestling after officially exiting WWE. In her recent Twitch stream, she went into detail about her release from Vince McMahon's promotion and spoke about the possibility of moving to AEW.

The 29-year-old explained that she would be open to joining Tony Khan's promotion if the money was "right."

“Sure, if the money is right [laughs].” said Paige. (H/T - Ewrestlingnews)

Going by how big a star Paige is, it's safe to say Tony Khan wouldn't think twice before offering her a lucrative to join his company.

Paige on being released from WWE

There's been plenty of speculation regarding Paige's WWE exit, with many wondering if the former Divas Champion herself chose to leave the company. The British star has now cleared that she never requested her departure from the company, but it was WWE themselves who released her from her contract.

Furthermore, she added that Vince McMahon said the doors were open for a possible return to the company for her sometime down the line.

"If you don't renew the contract then, I don't think there's any non-compete clause. That's not what I was told on the phone. We're having a normal conversation and it's like, 'So, we're not gonna renew your contract.' I texted Vince McMahon, he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say." said the British star

Paige has quickly become the hottest free agent right now, and it's safe to say fans will be keeping an eye on her next step in the wrestling business.

