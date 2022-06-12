What Vince McMahon told Paige after WWE decided not to renew her contract

Paige opened up about what Vince McMahon told her after WWE decided against renewing her deal.

Former NXT Women's Champion Paige recently took the pro-wrestling world by storm with a big announcement. She is all set to make her WWE exit on July 7, 2022 after a 11-year stint with the company.

Paige's tweet about her upcoming WWE exit quickly went viral and she received loads of heartfelt messages from fellow wrestlers and fans. She shared more details about her WWE exit during the latest Twitch stream. Paige revealed that she sent a text message to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and he responded to the same. Paige added that Vince told her he'd keep the door open for a possible WWE return for her. Check out her full comments below:

"If you don't renew the contract then, I don't think there's any non-compete clause. That's not what I was told on the phone. We're having a normal conversation and it's like, 'So, we're not gonna renew your contract.' I texted Vince McMahon, he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say."

Paige also stated that she wanted to stay longer but WWE didn't want to re-sign her.

"I do feel if I ever went back, it would make it more special. If WWE ever asked me to do something, it would be that much more special. There's nothing I can do, I wish I could stay longer. WWE doesn't want to re-sign me. It's not my decision. I don't want anyone to think it's my decision to walk away," said Paige. [H/T Fightful]

Paige has praised Vince McMahon on various occasions in the past

Paige has made it clear on multiple occasions that she's incredibly grateful to Vince McMahon for giving her all the opportunities. Earlier this year, she sent a heartfelt tweet to the WWE Chairman on the eight-year anniversary of her Divas title win over AJ Lee.

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE time flies man. Wow. Thanks to It was 8 YEARS yesterday that I won the divas championshiptime flies man. Wow. Thanks to @VinceMcMahon for giving me that opportunity! youtu.be/JEYyTlTzKbo It was 8 YEARS yesterday that I won the divas championship 😭 time flies man. Wow. Thanks to @VinceMcMahon for giving me that opportunity! youtu.be/JEYyTlTzKbo

Before being forced to retire at an early age due to her injury, Paige did quite well for herself on the WWE roster. She won the NXT Women's title on one occasion and is a two-time Divas Champion. Paige has inspired millions of fans across the world over the years. She will always be remembered as one of the greatest female superstars of all time.

