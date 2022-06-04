WWE veteran comments on how AEW should have booked CM Punk's injury announcement and new Interim Champion (Exclusive)

CM Punk's recent announcement sent the pro-wrestling community into a frenzy this week when he declared that he would be leaving for surgery soon. However, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was unimpressed with how the segment was booked.

On the latest episode of Rampage, The Best in The World shocked fans with the news of his temporary departure. In his absence, an Interim champion is scheduled to be crowned after a series of matches concluding at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Speaking about the plan on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that if it were up to him, he would have booked the segment slightly differently.

"I would say Hangman Page was the last champion. And he [CM Punk] steps down or he can have it try to hand it to Page. Page won't accept it. 'I didn't win it'. Then you go to the four-person playoff deal, and put Hangman back in that, or not. But he refuses to just, 'Don't hand me nothing I haven't won', which helps him I think," Mantell said. (6:48 - 7:14)

You can check out the full video here:

Story continues below ad

CM Punk's departure comes less than a week after his win over Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing. Only time will tell when the former WWE Superstar will make his return to AEW.

The potential Interim Champion has a tough road ahead of him while CM Punk is absent

While The Best in The World takes his time to recover, the Interim Champion is expected to be crowned at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Next week's Dynamite will kick off with a Battle Royale match. The winner of the said Battle Royale will face the no.1 contender, Jon Moxley, at the main event. Next, whoever wins the main event will go on to have another match at Forbidden Door, which will decide the Interim AEW World Champion.

AEW on TV @AEWonTV #AEWRampage This one hurt, but he'll be back and ready to prove why he's the Best In The World This one hurt, but he'll be back and ready to prove why he's the Best In The World ⚡ #AEWRampage https://t.co/hvtfFkPSn4

Story continues below ad

With a tough match against Moxley in the works, any aspiring Interim Champion will have a tough run ahead of him. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far