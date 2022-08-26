"Applaud him for that" - WWE veteran comments on Mark Henry's future as in-ring competitor

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Mark Henry's potential future in the squared circle.

The 51-year-old star made a name for himself in WWE, where he worked for over two decades. Furthermore, he was also inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, cementing his status as a top-tier star in the pro wrestling world.

Despite making his first appearance in AEW on May 30, 2021, the "World's Strongest Man" has shown no inclination to compete inside the squared circle. His last appearance in the ring was in 2018 in a Royal Rumble match.

Henry has already revealed that he will probably never compete in the ring, owing to the nerve damage that affects him to this day.

However, Dutch Mantell recently added another perspective to the reason behind Mark Henry's departure from in-ring wrestling. Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran shared his take on the subject.

"Another thing, he [Henry] is not thinking about wrestling because he doesn't have to. Saved his money, he's good with his money. So, if he never wrestles or draws another check in his life, he's still set. Which I applaud him for that. 'Cause the smart wrestlers do that."(1:59-2:16)

Mark Henry currently works as a backstage interviewer, coach, talent scout, and commentator/analyst on Rampage.

The former WWE Superstar has also spoken about repairing his injury

While Mark Henry's nerve damage may not let him wrestle anymore, there is apparently a way to get him healed.

During a Busted Open Radio episode, the former WWE star shared the doctor's perspective on a possible cure via surgery.

“My doctor told me, ‘Hey, man. You know you can surgically get that fixed?’ And he said, ‘Don’t do it until you can’t walk no more.' He’s like, ‘Let that be your last alternative.’ So I feel it, but I’m not there yet, you know what I’m saying?” Henry said. (H/T:WrestlingINC)

While Mark Henry has made it clear that in-ring competition is a far-fethced option for him, it remains to be seen whether surgical treatment will prompt him to change his mind.

