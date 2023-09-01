WWE veteran discloses the source of Bray Wyatt's gimmick ideas

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative minds in the professional wrestling world. During his stint with WWE, Wyatt captured the WWE Championship and Universal Championship, and was known for his out-of-the-box thinking when it came to his horror-inspired wrestling personas.

Speaking on a recent episode of My World, AEW star Jeff Jarrett talked about the characters played by Bray Wyatt in the Stamford-based promotion, his creativity and uniqueness.

Speaking about Bray Wyatt's gimmick 'The Fiend', the WWE Hall of Famer said that the character was not created by the creative team or in a wrestling school, but was created in Wyatt's mind. While he had some great producers with him and got help in the presentation part, the ideas were entirely Wyatt's.

"That character wasn't designed out of creative services, and I'm not disrespecting that," Jarrett said. "It wasn't designed at a wrestling school or anywhere. That all came out of Bray's head. And look, he's got some great producers — I won't go into names, but the people know who they are — those [involved with the Firefly] Fun House, and the videos, and the lighting treatments, and the magic of all the production, but it all came out of Bray's brain, and that's something that I believe the wrestling industry thrives on." Jarrett Said (H/T Wrestling Inc)

On August 24, 2023, the wrestling world was shocked by the news of the sudden demise of Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda). It was reported that the 36-year-old passed away due to a heart attack while he was asleep.

WWE's Original Plans for Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, and Uncle Howdy were recently reported

After being released by the company in July 2021, Wyatt made his return to WWE in October 2022 at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. He got into a rivalry with LA Knight which culminated in a Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. The match ended up being his last televised bout in WWE as he disappeared from TV due to health issues.

The original plans for Wyatt were reported by Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who noted that WWE had planned a Bray Wyatt versus Uncle Howdy match for WrestleMania 39, but it never came to fruition. Read the full report here.

