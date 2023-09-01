WWE's original plans for Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss - Reports

A report has emerged revealing WWE's original plans for Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, and Alexa Bliss.

Wyatt went on a hiatus on The Road to WrestleMania 39, and the WWE Universe was patiently waiting to see him make a big return somewhere down the line. The news of Wyatt's untimely passing left the wrestling world devastated.

Fans are aware that the Uncle Howdy character was an integral part of Bray Wyatt's story following his WWE return last year. On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE had plans to have Wyatt battle Howdy at WrestleMania 39. Alexa Bliss was also set to bring back her old gimmick from the time when she was involved with Wyatt on WWE TV, but her pregnancy squashed those plans.

"Taylor Rotundo had returned to WWE as Uncle Howdy. At first the idea was for Wyatt to build to a match with Howdy at WrestleMania, but that plans ended up changing and Howdy was not being pushed at that level and the character dropped. Alexa Bliss, who was associated with Wyatt years earlier in doing a female monster gimmick, was about to go back to the gimmick when he became ill. She later got pregnant so the plans never developed." [H/T WOR]

Brock Lesnar refused to work with Bray Wyatt earlier this year

Plans were also in place for a match between Brock Lesnar and Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. It was reported on WOR that Lesnar refused to work with Wyatt. The Beast Incarnate thought The Eater of Worlds was the wrong opponent for his character.

Wyatt then kicked off a program with Bobby Lashley as WrestleMania 39 loomed closer. He vanished from WWE TV in the middle of the feud, and the match never happened.

What do you think of WWE's original plans for Bray Wyatt, Alexa Bliss, and Uncle Howdy? Let us know in the comments section below.

