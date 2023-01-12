WWE veteran discloses how Vince McMahon set differences aside for business growth (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is the most significant figure in WWE history. He oversaw the growth of the company from a territory to a global business juggernaut. Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long explained one of the ways the 77-year old went about his business.

CM Punk made explosive comments at the post-All Out 2022 media scrum that resulted in a huge backstage brawl. He is currently serving his suspension and his future is up in the air.

On The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long stated that CM Punk is a valuable asset. According to him, either WWE or AEW should put their differences aside and work with him if it means money can be drawn.

"I agree with you on that Bill. It's for the fans. But listen, you also gotta look at it like this, AEW and WWE are companies that are about making money. So if there's a guy out there that can put people in the seats and make you some money, Vince McMahon did it all the time. I mean Vince McMahon brought people back that I know he hated, but there was money in them. If you hate the guy, whatever, you know, if he can draw you money, that don't mean you got to go and have dinner with him. Just work together. That's the way I was with a lot of people I hated when I went to work, I went to work, did my job. You didn't see me hanging in the bars or nowhere with none of the guys. I didn't go out and go nowhere. I went about my work. Once I left that job, then I'm back in the regular world," Teddy Long said. (22:21 - 23:07)

You can check out the video below:

Vince McMahon's daughter Stephanie McMahon recently stepped down from her roles in WWE

The former Royal Rumble winner was recently reinstated in the WWE board as a board member and executive chairman. Following this announcement, Stephanie McMahon announced her retirement from the company.

"Then. Now. Forever. Together," Stephanie McMahon tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Stephanie McMahon was set to take a leave last year before Vince McMahon's retirement. She was later appointed as the company's co-CEO alongside Nick Khan. The latter is now the sole CEO of the company.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes