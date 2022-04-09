WWE veteran gives his honest opinion of AEW star Jeff Hardy's in-ring style (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts about Jeff Hardy's wrestling style.

On a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the match between the Hardys and The Young Bucks on April 1, 2017. It was the night before Matt and Jeff made their return at WWE WrestleMania 33.

Matt Hardy said that before the match versus The Young Bucks at Supercard of Honor, he got called by Triple H. The Cerebral Assassin asked Matt to make sure that Jeff didn't do anything reckless during the match to pick up an injury.

While discussing what Matt Hardy said on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his take on Jeff Hardy's in-ring style. Dutch said that he was surprised Jeff isn't hurt more considering how many crazy things he's done inside the ring through his storied career:

I don't know why he's not hurt more than he is now after the stuff he's done. Like the old saying, God protects fools and little kids, so I think he may fall into that first category and I hope he doesn't get hurt. I was watching one of Jeff Hardy's later matches and he dropped the leg off the rope and he sat right on the guy's face, bam! He rolled over and went, what the hell! I don't know if I would lay there and let Jeff Hardy jump on me. I would have eyes all over that ring and whoa, I'd be gone. [18:30 to 19:15]

You can watch the full video below:

The Hardy's recently wrestled in a Tables match on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut last month, coming out to save his brother from a beatdown at the hands of the AFO. Jeff is still unbeaten since his AEW debut and teamed up with his brother to take on The Butcher and The Blade on Dynamite in a Tables match.

Although the rules were slightly different from a usual Table's match, it nonetheless delivered and ended with Jeff Hardy rolling back the years and hitting a Swanton Bomb off a ladder and through a table at ringside.

