WWE Veteran Edge's chants break out during top AEW star's promo on Dynamite 

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, fans loudly chanted for WWE Hall of Famer Edge during a former world champion's promo segment. The star in question is none other than Christian Cage.

A few weeks ago, the former Captain Charisma made his shocking return along with 'bodyguard' Luchasaurus. He then made his intentions clear that the duo is gunning for the TNT Championship.

Last week, following Wardlow's successful title defense, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the titantron to reveal he would challenge Mr. Mayhem next.

Tonight, Christian Cage was interviewed by Tony Schiavone. During the segment, the former made harsh comments about Wardlow's father. He claimed that he was not famous, nobody cared about him, and thus berating Mr. Mayhem's late father was beneath him.

The crowd was unhappy hearing these harsh words and unanimously chanted his former tag team partner's name. They claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge was better than him.

"Edge is better," the crowd chanted.

The last time Cage challenged for a championship on AEW Television was against Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Heavyweight Title. The former Captain Charisma emerged victorious back then.

