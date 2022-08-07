"They would tear it down" - WWE veteran expects Claudio Castagnoli to put an instant classic against 27-year-old star (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has admitted that he is looking forward to Claudio Castagnoli's match against Konosuke Takeshita at Battle Of The Belts III.

The newly crowned Ring of Honor World Champion will defend his title for the first time since capturing the title at ROH's Death Before Dishonor last month. He defeated Jonathan Gresham to win the title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed Castagnoli and Takeshita will tear the house down at BOTB III.

"I really would. I've seen so many wrestling matches and cards in my life. It takes something really special and I won't see the card as a whole but that match, I would like to see that. Claudio [Castagnoli] and this guy, they would rip it up, they would tear it down," said Mantell. [51:40 – 52:25]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

Battle Of The Belts 3 will take place on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Claudio Castagnoli recently reflected on his WWE tenure

Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, recently reflected on his WWE tenure.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the Ring of Honor World Champion claimed that his time with WWE was a "great uphill battle."

Castagnoli said:

“I always feel you have to carry yourself with a certain grace, especially because of what people may expect a professional wrestler to be or to act or to look like... Even if my WWE career was again, an uphill battle … it was a great uphill battle, because to me, even if I never won or will win that big title… I stay true to myself, and I feel that gives me a bigger bond with the wrestling fans."

During his time with WWE, The Swiss Superman was unable to get his hands on a world championship despite challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania Backlash in 2021.

However, Castagnoli did win the tag team titles and also enjoyed a reign with the WWE United States Championship.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far