"It's not a 'play it out' thing" - WWE veteran explains why Chris Jericho will never be part of popular faction in AEW

WWE veteran William Regal recently detailed why AEW star Chris Jericho will never be a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Wizard's Jericho Appreciation Society has been embroiled in a heated feud with Regal's faction over the past several weeks. The two sides have locked horns in some of the most gruesome bouts in AEW history, including the Anarchy in the Arena and the Blood and Guts matches.

During an episode of Gentleman Villain, Regal (Darren Matthews) revealed that he is close friends with Jericho (Christopher Irvine) in real life. However, their characters hate each other on TV due to their contrasting personalities. The former WWE personality also discussed Jericho's potential addition to the BCC.

"We don't (...) it's not a ‘play it out’ thing with me and him. We don't (...) we've never liked each other. We never liked each other as far as when we were in wrestling."

The former Intercontinental Champion praised Jericho's credibility as a performer. However, he mentioned that they were not on the same page.

"But as far as everything else, yes. I mean, he went out and showed the world from a very young age and got people to pay attention to him and went all over the world and did everything that you’ve got to do, but we wouldn't be able to (...) I openly say that me and Jon Moxley have a different kind of relationship," Regal stated. [H/T Fightful]

Regal's teammate Jon Moxley defeated "Lionheart" Jericho on this week's Dynamite to successfully defend his Interim AEW World Championship. Fans will have to wait and see how this faction war unfolds in the coming weeks.

A look back at the rivalry between former WWE stars William Regal and Chris Jericho

The history between William Regal (fka Lord Steven Regal) and Chris Jericho goes back to their World Championship Wrestling (WCW) tenures. They wrestled each other several times between 1996 to 1997.

A few years later, both men went to WWE (then WWF) and resumed their rivalry in the early 2000s. Their most notable bout came at WrestleMania X-Seven for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which Jericho won. However, Regal exacted revenge on his rival at Backlash 2001 in a "Duchess of Queensbury" rules match.

Now in AEW, the former WWE stalwarts find themselves in opposite corners once again. The legends currently lead their respective stables, The Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club. While Regal is presently retired, Jericho is still wrestling at a high level.

It will be interesting to see if the former WWE star potentially decides to lace up his boots again and face The Wizard amidst their ongoing rivalry.

