WWE Veteran explains why fans chanting "F*ck CM Punk" in AEW made sense

CM Punk's absence from Tony Khan's Promotion and the reasons behind it have seemingly alienated him for the AEW audience, according to former WWE manager Jim Cornette.

The day of the infamous "Brawl Out" incident was the last time that the Second City Saint was seen in-ring. With the return of The Elite, many believe that Punk may be on his way out.

In a recent match featuring The Elite, the audience spontaneously erupted into "F*ck CM Punk" chants. Speaking about Punk's time in AEW, WWE veteran Jim Cornette explained on his show the Jim Cornette Experience on how the Second City Saint had helped Tony Khan's brand despite this treatment.

"There was a couple of hundred thousand that CM Punk brought by himself from either the other companies, the WWE's fans or the disaffected fans that don't watch WWE any more since Punk's not there, who knows." (0:49 - 1:08)

He further explained how the chants made sense,

"This was the pay-per-view, highest prices, you know, major metropolitan city, easy to fly into. So these are dedicated and faithful [to The Elite] and they are gonna go 'F*ck CM Punk' because they like seeing that their little friends, their little buddies from Twitch or whatever are back in control." (1:17 - 1:44)

Another wrestling Veteran believes that CM Punk may yet return to WWE instead of AEW

Chavo Guerrero thinks Triple H's roster might still be an option, since it now appears unlikely that the Second City Saint would rejoin Tony Khan's Promotion.

The veteran said the following in an interview with Wrestling Inc:

"I'd never say never, because there's money to be made anywhere... Especially WWE. Well, when Vince was there, he'd put his ego aside and make the money, and then fire you later, fire you afterwards. But it's a tough one. I know that he wasn't always in great standing there, but if they can make money, you can make money."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo CM Punk: “I’m bad news you don’t want me in the locker room” CM Punk: “I’m bad news you don’t want me in the locker room” https://t.co/fytZv50XJ0

At the 2014 Royal Rumble, CM Punk made his final appearance for the Stamford-based company. The 36-year-old, then exhausted physically and mentally as a result of several injuries and conflicts with creative, made the decision to depart at least from a personal standpoint.

