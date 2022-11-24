"Never say never" – 28-year veteran comments on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE

With CM Punk having fallen out with many in AEW, discussions have begun to make the rounds regarding a shock return to WWE. Experienced star Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts on a potential comeback.

Punk got into a backstage fight with AEW Executive Vice Presidents and wrestlers, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, this past September. Since then, the Chicago native has not been seen on TV, with many believing that he may be done with the company.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Chavo Guerrero, who worked with CM Punk for five years, gave his opinion on the former WWE Champion possibly returning.

"I'd never say never, because there's money to be made anywhere... Especially WWE. Well, when Vince was there, he'd put his ego aside and make the money, and then fire you later, fire you afterwards. But it's a tough one. I know that he wasn't always in great standing there, but if they can make money, you can make money."

He added:

"And that's just the way it goes. They're going to put all beef aside. If you got Hogan that came back and nWo all came back, all those guys. So never say never in wrestling." H/T Wrestling Inc

CM Punk's last appearance in WWE came at the 2014 Royal Rumble. After multiple injuries and arguments with creative, the then 36-year-old, drained both physically and mentally, chose to leave.

Many WWE staff members reportedly do not want CM Punk back

Given his controversial exit from WWE and his current dispute with AEW, there are reportedly some in World Wrestling Entertainment who do not want the 44-year-old to return.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that multiple staff members do not want the potential drama and baggage that Punk may bring with him to the company.

"I know people in WWE who absolutely do not want him (Punk) there, but they are not the people on the creative team. Everyone knows what happened in AEW, it’s like, ‘Do we really want that? Do we need that? No we don’t need that, we don’t really want that.'"

Meltzer added:

"Paul (Triple H) may just go in there and go, ‘Look what happened, we don’t need it.’ And they don’t. They don’t need it, and he may just do that. If it was Vince, Vince would do it I think, with that kind of money at stake." H/T Wrestletalk

With Triple H now at the helm of both creative and talent relations in WWE, a return for The Second City Saint may not be on the cards. Especially given how difficult they found it to work with one another in the past.

