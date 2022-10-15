"Would change the complexion a little bit" - WWE veteran explains why the reported investigation between CM Punk and The Elite is taking long following their altercation

Jim Cornette has claimed that CM Punk having a backstage role in AEW might be the reason why the investigation into his altercation with The Elite is taking so long.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette recalled Punk's comments about trying to 'run a business' in AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan recently confirmed that Punk, alongside The Elite, has an office role in his promotion:

"That does make that comment [I'm trying to run a business] a little... I assumed he was saying, something to the effect of, 'I'm trying to be a businessman" right? This is business. It's late, it's the scrum, he's bleeding, and he's got muffins. But that would change the complexion a little bit and if that's the case then that maybe why this investigation is taking longer, some people have said, 'Well there's some legal action being threatened.' But now is it a duel of Executive Vice Presidents or maybe Punk just got to be a regular Vice President, who knows? I don't know what the job titles are," said Jim Cornette. [1:27-2:18]

At the All Out media scrum, CM Punk took digs at Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks after his win over Jon Moxley in the main event.

The now-former AEW World Champion reportedly brawled with Omega, Matt, and Nick Jackson backstage. The brawl also involved Punk's close friend Ace Steel.

MJF recently gave his take on CM Punk's backstage brawl with The Elite

MJF made his grand return to AEW at the All Out pay-per-view. He was set to feud with CM Punk after confronting him during the closing stages of the show.

The Salt of the Earth recently gave his take on the Punk-Elite controversy. Speaking on the NotSam Wrestling show, he claimed that everyone involved in the controversy is "crazy talented" and wished them the best:

"I've said it before and I will say it again, everyone [Punk and The Elite] that was involved in this thing is crazy talented. Crazy talented. And whatever happens, whichever way this goes, I wish everyone involved the best of luck," said MJF.

It now remains to be seen when The Elite and CM Punk will return to action in AEW.

