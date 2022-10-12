MJF weighs in on backstage fracas between CM Punk and The Elite at the AEW All Out media scrum

Top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shared his two cents on the controversial backstage fiasco between CM Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega and Young Bucks) that took place following the All Out media scrum.

The altercation happened after Punk's diatribe towards the trio in the post-pay-per-view presser, which led to suspensions. There was also a third-party investigation into the issue, but it was reportedly halted after one side was allegedly unwilling to participate.

It was initially reported that MJF was listed as one of the key witnesses.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on the NotSam Wrestling show, MJF said that the issue became "less interesting" as time passed because that's what wrestling is all about. He even mentioned Punk's quote about the "wheel will keep on turning" regardless of what happens.

The Salt of the Earth then stressed that the personalities involved were "crazy talented" and wished them nothing but the best of luck.

"I've said it before and I will say it again, everyone [Punk and The Elite] that was involved in this thing is crazy talented. Crazy talented. And whatever happens, whichever way this goes, I wish everyone involved the best of luck," MJF said. (H/T SEScoops)

Prior to the media scrum drama, MJF made his return following the conclusion of the All Out main event and teased challenging Punk for the AEW World Championship.

However, it was scrapped as The Second City Saint was stripped of the title due to his involvement in the locker room brawl. As a result, The Salt of the Earth is now feuding with current world champion Jon Moxley.

MJF previously admitted that he had nothing to do with the AEW All Out media scrum backstage altercation

In an interview with Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour last month, Maxwell Jacob Friedman emphasized that he didn't care that much about the locker room fight between CM Punk and The Elite during the AEW All Out presser.

The Salt of the Earth then went on to say that the ratings would still go up with him around whether some talents were staying or leaving.

"Numbers are facts and facts don't care about your feelings. When [I] go out there, I pop a huge number. We just killed it in the ratings. If people come, go, stay; people are going to step up to the plate. We have massive stars in our company. I'm not concerned in the least. I'm not going to comment on what was said because it doesn't apply to me. What I will say is, our company is great right now."

MJF has a guaranteed title match for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley, which promptly put him into a feud with the latter's group, Blackpool Combat Club.

Just last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth defeated Moxley's protege Wheeler Yuta and had a brief confrontation with William Regal after the match.

