AEW star MJF weighs in on infamous backstage melee between CM Punk and The Elite after All Out

MJF is one of the biggest names in AEW, and fans have been waiting for him to comment on the post-All Out backstage brawl. The star has now shared his thoughts about the controversial incident.

Before the alleged backstage drama, Friedman made his highly-anticipated return during AEW All Out. The star sported a mask and walked into the Casino Ladder Match, where he was handed the win. He later revealed his identity and confronted then-world champion CM Punk.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, MJF briefly addressed the infamous media scrum.

"I cannot comment on the press conference. All I can say is this, I don't deal in rumor and innuendo. I don't want to. There were a lot of things said. It doesn't apply to me, it doesn't concern me," said Friedman.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum https://t.co/QaNjTlJjUq

MJF further noted he's not concerned about the after-effects of the backstage exchange between Punk and The Elite:

"Numbers are facts and facts don't care about your feelings. When [I] go out there, I pop a huge number. We just killed it in the ratings. If people come, go, stay; people are going to step up to the plate. We have massive stars in our company. I'm not concerned in the least. I'm not going to comment on what was said because it doesn't apply to me. What I will say is, our company is great right now," Friedman added. (H/T: Fightful)

Additionally, MJF was seemingly named as a "key witness" in the CM Punk/The Elite brawl. Hence, his opinion of the matter might play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

MJF on whether or not the media scrum and ensuing backstage brawl affected his return

After his return at AEW All Out, Friedman addressed the Buffalo, New York crowd in a surprisingly different light. The star acted like a babyface, cheering the fans on and getting them on his side.

However, after Jon Moxley made his way down to the ring, MJF quickly shed his new-fan-favorite persona and reverted into being a heel.

During the same interview, The Salt of the Earth slammed Twitter users for speculating that the brawl hampered his comeback.

"Did you hear the reaction the following Dynamite? Did it sound like it took anything away from [me]? Mouth breathing moronic marks. They go on Twitter, 'I don't see how this is going to work. This is absolutely ridiculous.' Then I go out there, you eat your words and there is never an apology tweet. They're just going to tweet what they think and what they think is right and accurate." (H/T: Fightful)

Since MJF has a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship, the star will likely watch tonight's Dynamite closely. Will Friedman end up going head-to-head with either Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson? Only time will tell.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far