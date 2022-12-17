WWE veteran explains why Tony Khan will not sign Sasha Banks for AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE manager recently explained why Tony Khan will decide against signing Sasha Banks.

The Boss walked out of WWE in May alongside Naomi while the duo were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. They were dissatisfied with the creative direction of the women's tag team division and have not been seen in the company since.

It was recently reported that Sasha Banks has been officially released from the Stamford-based promotion. She will also be appearing at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January. The Japanese promotion will reportedly pay her over $100,000 for a single appearance.

On an episode of WrestleBinge, Dutch Mantell cited the Mandalorian star's fee as a potential reason why Tony Khan will not sign her.

"OK, if she got that big money in Japan, she's not going to AEW because Tony Khan, he's not going to roll over on that money. As this $100,000, that's a lot of moolah and he's not going to do it and I don't blame him," – said Mantell. (from 39:55 – 40:16)

Will Tony Khan splash the cash and bring in perhaps who is the most popular free agent in the industry right now? It remains to be seen.

An AEW star showered Sasha Banks with praise

Despite being just 30 years old, Sasha Banks is already considered an iconic wrestler due to her catalog of excellent matches and memorable moments. She is even noted to be an inspiration to recent AEW signee Willow Nightingale.

Willow was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW: Unrestricted podcast. She explained how the former WWE RAW Women's Champion is an inspiration to women of color.

“I cannot say enough, how much I’ve been inspired by Sasha Banks. Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. … When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I’m just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive,” Willow Nightingale said. [H/T EWrestling News]

Saraya was challenged by Britt Baker to a tag team match against herself and Jamie Hayter at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on the January 11, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite.

Saraya's partner is a mystery and speculation is rife that it will end up being Mercedes Varnado. While there have been no confirmed reports, it seems probable that Tony Khan could debut the former SmackDown Women's Champion on Dynamite.

