Sasha Banks heavily influenced 2-month old AEW signee's wrestling career

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks is one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. She is one of the key names in WWE's Women's Revolution. The Boss has held the top title in the promotion half a dozen times. One of AEW's newest signees, Willow Nightingale recently shared how inspirational The Boss was to her wrestling career.

The AEW star has been wrestling since 2015. She began her career on the independent circuit. Six years later, she wrestled in her first match for Tony Khan's promotion.

After competing in several episodes of Dark and Rampage, she made her Dynamite debut in a tag team match alongside Athena in July this year. Nightingale officially signed with the promotion in October.

On the latest episode of the AEW: Unrestricted podcast, Willow Nightingale was a special guest. During the podcast, she talked about Sasha Banks and how much of an inspiration she was to her and other women of color.

“I cannot say enough, how much I’ve been inspired by Sasha Banks. Through my indie experience, my indie career, I would watch her hit all these landmark matches, right? So, that was incredibly inspiring. … When I look around at my peers and other women of color, I’m just constantly inspired. I want to see them thrive,” Willow Nightingale said. [H/T EWrestling News]

Nightingale's performances on AEW have been of a high caliber and her connection with the fans is clear to see. It remains to be seen if she can build on the momentum and capture a real sense of presence amongst the performers in the women's division.

Saraya teases that Sasha Banks could be her tag team partner

A couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. challenged Saraya to a tag team match. While the former AEW Women's Champion revealed that Jamie Hayter will be her tag team partner, she demanded that Saraya find a fitting partner.

While the UK star is yet to reveal her partner, the wrestling world has begun to predict that it could be Sasha Banks. The Boss has not been seen on WWE television since May of this year when she and Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW. There have been several speculations that the six-time WWE Women's Champion has left the company and could join AEW.

During a recent interview with Forbes, Saraya addressed rumors that Banks could be her mystery partner.

"I feel like anytime there’s a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes [Sasha Banks] [laughs)]. They’re like—straight away—it’s her! There’s plenty of women out there, I’m not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there’s a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner,” Saraya said. [H/T Forbes.com]

Although it is still not official that Sasha Banks is going to AEW, she will certainly be present at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

