WWE veteran not fan of AEW's blood-drinking spot: "I've had to deal with more than one wrestler that had hepatitis" (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently commented on AEW's recent blood-drinking spot that happened during the match between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear.

The Jacksonville-based promotion held its Full Gear Pay-Per-View event on November 18, 2023. The PPV had some incredible matches; however, the most talked about bout was the brutal Texas Death Match between Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page. The match was full of controversial spots which caught the eyes of a lot of veterans including former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo shared his dislike of the blood-drinking spot during the Texas Death Match.

"I'm more on the health side, I'm sorry bro hepatitis is a thing. I've had to deal with more than one wrestler that had hepatitis. I'm not gonna mention names and that is what I'm always thinking bro like from a health point of view, can something go really really wrong here and I was always that way about mixing blood. When you got a match and both guys are busted open and their blood is going in each others' open wounds, I always had an issue with that bro because of health reasons." [From 02:34 to 03:21]

Former WWE star EC3 also shared his thoughts on the Texas Death Match

Former WWE and current NWA star EC3 believes that Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page achieved what they were looking for after the controversial spot during their Texas Death Match.

Speaking on the same edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, The former WWE star said the following:

"I'm 50-50, I don't love it, I don't like the idea of it being in wrestling. What I really didn't like about it is that if we're portraying one as the babyface and one as the heel it seems kinda backward. I'm not gonna stop anybody from going outside the box. If I had built up this crazy dumb idiotic way over the top death match with [Matt] Cardona for NWA and we did that, would we rave or everybody would just poo poo right on it?"

EC3 added:

"So, How does it work within the story I guess that would be how I decide like 'Did the blood power him up to make a comeback? did the blood-drinking drain him? or was it just for shock value? It is what it is, they go out there they try something, and people are talking. End of the day, a wrestler's number one job is to get attention, They got that." [From 01:15 to 02:29]

