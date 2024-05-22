WWE veteran feels Bryan Danielson needed to align with top star instead of Blackpool Combat Club in AEW

A former WWE manager and wrestling veteran recently talked about how he believed that Bryan Danielson should have taken a top AEW star under his wing instead of remaining with the Blackpool Combat Club. Jim Cornette recently talked about how Bryan Danielson could have done things differently with Hook.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has been one of the most prominent stars on the roster with the best win-loss records. He has also been able to stand toe to toe with several big names on the promotion and has shown that he has the potential to become one of the biggest names in AEW.

On his Drive-Through podcast, Jim Cornette talked about Hook and his current booking and development in AEW. He felt that he could have been paired with Bryan Danielson, someone who is very similar to him, and someone who could have served as the perfect mentor for the young star.

"But also can you imagine that instead of sticking Danielson in the BBC, with all the f***ing plumbers and the f***ing all the bulls**t about how tough they are, and the guy who left the company who was the only one from Blackpool? What if a year and a half ago, Danielson had said 'You know the guy who reminds me the most on this roster of me is Hook. He's a smaller guy, he had a technical style, but a tremendous work ethic, and an ability to bridge different fighting styles. I'm gonna take him under my wing and do it for real,'" Cornette said.

He talked about how over the past year and a half, they could have paired them up both in and away from the ring. Cornette also talked about how eventually they could have had a student vs. teacher match as one of Bryan Danielson's last matches in AEW as a full-time wrestler.

"Do it for f***ing real, and for 18 months not only is Danielson helping train Hook at the TV tapings and wherever they've got a ring, but he's either in a tag team with him most of the time when they wrestle it's together, on the job in the ring training or in interviews or whatever, they're together." [8:12-9:23]

Jim Cornette's overall evaluation of AEW star Hook

Jim Cornette has always been vocal about Hook and how he was lacking in some areas. However, he also praised the AEW star for his expertise in many areas, and how much potential he still had to unlock a new side of him.

"Hook is, because of the situation he's in where he can't work regularly, and he's had too much of a spotlight on him from the start, but he's not ready to be a pushed, singles commodity at this point. And partly because some of the things they've had him do potentially or whatever, but he's got some weak spots, we've talked about some of his strikes." [7:15-8:01]

He continued that the star has a unique style and also has appeal and charisma. The wrestling legend also noted that he's a capable wrestler but needs to get more serious.

As of this point, Hook is still in a feud with Chris Jericho something that has not been well-received. It remains to be seen if there will be a twist to bring fans into the feud.

