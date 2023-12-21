AEW is celebrating the holidays this week with its annual Holiday Bash lineup, which includes Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision. In addition to all the action scheduled for this week's programming, fans will get an extra present in the form of legendary commentator Jim Ross, who is set to return at Dynamite tonight.

Ross has been absent from TV for over a month and has only sporadically been active throughout 2023. The WWE Hall of Famer was diagnosed with skin cancer in October 2021 and has undergone recovery since then, with complications arising from radiation treatments.

On today's edition of AEW Control Center, fellow commentator Tony Schiavone hyped up this week's festive programming and announced that Jim Ross would be in the booth at tonight's Dynamite in Oklahoma City:

"Come join us for some great action in the Continental Classic and more including welcoming back JR," Schiavone said. "That's right, Jim Ross will be with us tonight in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City, of course."

Schiavone also gave special consideration to AEW's partnership with the Toys for Tots charity program:

"We'll celebrate the holidays with JR and have some great action as we also help Toys for Tots." [h/t F4W Online]

What's on the card for tonight's AEW Dynamite?

With less than two weeks to go before AEW Worlds End, tonight's edition of Dynamite is set to be a significant show. In addition to Jim Ross' return, fans will see the penultimate stage of the Continental Classic tournament for the Gold League's participants.

Tonight's round of the C2 tournament will feature three highly anticipated matches: Jay Lethal vs. Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley vs. Jay White, and Swerve Strickland vs. Rush. Moxley currently holds the lead in points for the Gold League, but a loss against The Switchblade and a win for Swerve Strickland would create a tie at the top of the group.

Elsewhere on the card, Roderick Strong is set to face lucha sensation Komander in singles competition. Additionally, two former Women's World Champions will meet in a high-stakes bout as Riho takes on Saraya for the chance to face current champion 'Timeless' Toni Storm at Worlds End.

Fans can catch AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c on TBS and international providers such as Fite TV.

Are you excited to see Jim Ross back on commentary tonight? Who do you think will win the Continental Classic tournament? Sound off in the comments section below!