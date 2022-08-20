"No need to disrespect me" - WWE veteran fires back at fans for insinuations regarding working for Tony Khan in AEW

WWE legend Taz had a heated response to being called out for his recent comments about AEW President Tony Khan.

The veteran had previously made an interesting statement regarding the similarities between Khan and WWE manager Paul Heyman. According to Taz, both are similar in multiple ways as they share a comparable work ethic and passion for their work.

However, the statement prompted fans to accuse Taz of favoritism since the veteran is now a part of AEW. This did not sit well with the 54-year-old legend, as he responded swiftly to the insinuation.

"READ what I posted. I compared them as people, how they work & how they approach the business. My paycheck ain’t got sh*t to do with sh*t. No need to disrespect me. I give my opinion and a few of you sh*t on me because I work for TK? F**k outta here bud, not/never my style," saod Taz.

You can check out the full uncensored tweet here.

While there have been no further statements from him, it remains to be seen whether the situation could escalate in the future.

Fans were very supportive of the WWE veteran in the comments

While Taz was certainly not happy with the insinuations from some fans, most showed their support for the veteran.

Several Twitter users commented on the sheer lack of respect for the legend, pointing out that he had worked with some of the greatest minds in pro wrestling.

Ted Bo @TedBowe @OfficialTAZ Taz has worked alongside so many brilliant minds in wrestling .. VKM, EB, Hulk, Heyman, Bully Ray, Bruce.. worked for ECW, WWE, TNA and now AEW with TK. @OfficialTAZ Taz has worked alongside so many brilliant minds in wrestling .. VKM, EB, Hulk, Heyman, Bully Ray, Bruce.. worked for ECW, WWE, TNA and now AEW with TK.

Neil G @granth1974 @OfficialTAZ Very odd people who have never worked for either challenging someone who has worked for both. @OfficialTAZ Very odd people who have never worked for either challenging someone who has worked for both.

brissa @NEO_GOTH @OfficialTAZ Do people just wake up and say “yeah I’m gonna argue with taz today” like wtf @OfficialTAZ Do people just wake up and say “yeah I’m gonna argue with taz today” like wtf

JBH @B_MetalSucks @OfficialTAZ How people so easily discount your experience is dumbfounding. Must drive you nuts at times. @OfficialTAZ How people so easily discount your experience is dumbfounding. Must drive you nuts at times.

jada @legithook @OfficialTAZ taz: commentator by night, facts spitter all day, every day @OfficialTAZ taz: commentator by night, facts spitter all day, every day

Michael Mosca @themichaelmosca @OfficialTAZ People are idiots taz. Gotta find an issue where there isn’t one. @OfficialTAZ People are idiots taz. Gotta find an issue where there isn’t one.

However, a few comments also speculated that Taz is biased against his former Promotion.

Taz is currently working as a commentator in AEW. Meanwhile, his son Hook recently bagged the FTW Championship, marking his first title (albeit unsanctioned) in Tony Khan's Brand.

Do you think Taz is right about comparing Tony Khan and Paul Heyman? Sound off in the comments below!

