AEW personality gives his honest take on comparisons between Tony Khan and WWE veteran

Wrestling legend Taz aired his take on recently drawn comparisons between Tony Khan and Paul Heyman.

Tony Khan has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind. However, one of his recent statements widened a lot of eyes in the pro-wrestling realm.

Appearing on the Busted Open podcast, the AEW President claimed that he has often found himself being compared to Paul Heyman. Here's what Mr. Khan stated:

"The person I think I get compared to most often of, 'You remind me of this person,' is Paul. Paul Heyman, not the other Paul (Levesque). I grew up on that ECW stuff," said Tony.

ECW legend Taz took note of the recent stir caused by Mr. Khan's remarks. Having worked with both the promoters, the Human Suplex Machine took to Twitter to divulge his thoughts on the matter:

"From a passion perspective, creative, work ethic & connecting directly w/their audiences (including same type of midnight oil hours they burn) TK & PH VERY similar! I promise," said Taz.

Taz shuts down accusations of being biased towards Tony Khan

Taz has been an integral part of AEW since January 2020, when he officially signed a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion. Aside from gracing the commentators desk, the former ECW Champion was the manager of the now-defunct Team Taz faction.

Taz was accused of being biased towards the AEW boss after he weighed in on the Khan-Heyman comparisons. A fan questioned his stance on coming to Tony's aid, citing it as an insult to the ECW founder.

The hardcore legend responded strongly to shut down the fan for making the accusations:

"Has 0 to do that he is my current boss, I’m pretty sure I’m am expert on the topic of these two guys regarding how they work behind scenes. What’s your expertise regarding these 2 men & their work ethic?" said Taz.

Paul Heyman is one of the most respected names in the wrestling industry. His contributions towards revolutionizing the pro-wrestling world have been well-deservingly admired.

Tony Khan has elevated AEW to significant heights in just three years of the promotion's existence. However, many fans believe that the AEW boss is far from earning comparisons with the legendary manager.

What's your take on Mr. Khan seemingly comparing himself to The Mad Scientist? Let us know in the comment section below!

