WWE veteran gives props to AEW for what they did with Mercedes Mone (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts on Mercedes Mone debuting at AEW Dynamite: Big Business. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell was left impressed with the promotion.

Mercedes Mone was one of the biggest free agents in the market before signing with All Elite Wrestling. Mone also reportedly had offers from her former workplace, WWE, but Tony Khan once again won the bidding war for another top star in professional wrestling. The latest episode of Dynamite saw The CEO open the show with an amazing promo and also got involved in the mix during the main event between Riho and Willow Nightingale.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell praised AEW's handling of Mercedes Mone's arrival in the promotion.

"I did like that they dropped subtle hints about Mercedes Mone, not saying that she's actually gonna be there, I think they did that well because everybody knew after all the hints that were made that she was gonna show up. That's better than saying, She's gonna be here next week and If something happens and she's not there, I mean you kinda knew that she was gonna show up." [40:34-41:02]

Mercedes Mone left WWE in 2022 after a creative dispute. She made her way over to Japan and wrestled in promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling and their sister promotion, STARDOM, even winning the IWGP Women's Championship.

